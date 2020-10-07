New-look MPC may stick to tried path

“Overall, we believe that the new external members are more neutral-to-dovish in their policy views, which will tilt the overall MPC in a dovish direction. However, we do not expect any immediate impact on policy, given the current high levels of inflation," Nomura said in a note on Tuesday. Goyal, a professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, is part of the shadow monetary policy committee constituted by economic policy think tank EGROW foundation. During a meeting held on 23 September, she had called for a pause in rate action. “It is important to continue anchoring inflation expectations, so a pause is called for at present. But clear communication is required that the inflation spike is temporary, and will be looked through, that RBI will remain accommodative— as long as it takes for growth to revert to potential—which is likely to be longer since the virus has turned out to be persistent," Goyal had said.