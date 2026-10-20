South Indian Bank MD Pai looks at strong culture, gold loan prowess to drive growth

South Indian Bank Ltd's new chief executive, Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, plans to build on two of the bank's biggest strengths: its tight-knit culture and its strong position in gold loans. He wants to grow the bank's retail and small-business lending while improving profitability.
“People of the bank are very fundamentally attached to the bank, and there is a core South Indian culture. That is one of the best things about the bank. Once that force is there, it can do wonders,” Pai told Mint in an interview.