South Indian Bank MD Pai looks at strong culture, gold loan prowess to drive growth

Anshika Kayastha
5 min read20 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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South Indian Bank's new chief executive officer Mahesh Muralidhar Pai
Summary
South Indian Bank's new CEO Mahesh Pai plans to leverage the bank's strong culture, deposit base and gold loan franchise to accelerate growth. 

South Indian Bank Ltd's new chief executive, Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, plans to build on two of the bank's biggest strengths: its tight-knit culture and its strong position in gold loans. He wants to grow the bank's retail and small-business lending while improving profitability.

“People of the bank are very fundamentally attached to the bank, and there is a core South Indian culture. That is one of the best things about the bank. Once that force is there, it can do wonders,” Pai told Mint in an interview.

Pai, who joined South Indian Bank on 1 October after a long stint at Canara Bank, believes the dedication of the bank's employees gives it a solid base for future growth. He says there is no need for a cultural overhaul, despite his move from a state-run lender to a private sector bank.

Pai succeeded P.R. Seshadri, whose unexpected exit announcement earlier this year triggered investor concern.

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The bank is also counting on steady growth in low-cost deposits and its gold loan business to support earnings. Pai expects profitability to improve as deposit growth catches up with loan growth and the bank gradually increases its exposure to more profitable lending segments.

South Indian Bank plans to broaden its retail offerings. One key focus area is the launch of its first standalone credit card next year. At the same time, the bank wants to step up lending to small businesses across its core southern markets and in selected regions of western India.

On 15 October, the private sector bank posted a net profit of 426 crore for Q2 FY27, up 21% on year and 13% on quarter.

At 1425 IST, shares of the bank were trading 4.3% higher at 53.70 on the National Stock Exchange.

Deposit franchise to support margins

In terms of business metrics, Pai believes South Indian Bank’s strength lies in its robust deposit franchise, strong gold loan portfolio, and clean asset quality.

“All these things are positive. And these will be the priority areas as well,” Pai said, adding that he expects momentum in current account and savings account (Casa) deposit growth to continue and support lower cost of funds.

Key Takeaways
  • Employee loyalty remains central to South Indian Bank's future growth strategy.
  • Gold loans continue driving growth despite expected moderation in expansion.
  • Strong deposit franchise helps support margins and funding cost stability.
  • Retail and MSME lending will gain importance within overall portfolio.
  • Standalone credit card launch marks significant product expansion next year.

“Casa is one of the focus areas for the bank, because we are focusing on the task accounts, trust associations, societies and such where the Casa is more sticky. I'm sure we'll be able to do better there. The growth has been very constant there,” he said.

Low-cost Casa deposits increased 18% to 43,310 crore and made up almost 32% of South Indian Bank's 1.4 trillion deposit base at the end of September. Total deposits rose almost 19% year-on-year, while non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits grew 15% to 38,203 crore.

Foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits and resident foreign currency (RFC) deposits rose to 5,207 crore in Q2 from 3,482 crore in the previous quarter and 2,876 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall, Pai expects the variance between loan growth, which continues to outpace deposit growth, to narrow in the second half of the financial year. This, along with a greater focus on more profitable loans, should help improve margins.

Pai expects the net interest margin (NIM) to improve to 3.37-3.40% in the ‘near future’ from 3.33% in Q2 FY27. Thereafter, he expects margins to continue improving to around 3.45-3.50% in about a year.

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Gross advances of the bank were up 19% on year to 1.1 trillion. Gold loans, which comprise around 25% of the loan portfolio, will continue to be a focus area. The portfolio grew 41% on year to 26,603 crore.

“The gold loan franchise is one of the best. If we are able to capitalise on that, we can do wonders there as well,” Pai said, adding that while there could be ‘some normalisation’ in the accelerated growth rate in the coming quarters, demand is not expected to come down ‘very drastically’.

Credit card ambitions mark the next chapter

To improve margins, Pai plans to grow retail and MSME loans, roll out a standalone credit card and cut low-yield commercial lending.

“MSME overall, in terms of the geographies where we currently operate—Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Karnataka—we have good scope for MSME growth, plus some portion of Maharashtra and Gujarat where we now have a good number of branches,” he said, adding that the bank is seeing good demand across segments such as loans against property and business loans.

The bank currently has co-branded credit cards only with OneCard and SBI Card and is growing its mortgage book, where pricing is starting to see some correction.

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“One product which we are not currently there is credit card. So that will be one of the focus areas for me,” Pai said, adding that the bank is aiming to launch its first standalone card by the first quarter of the next financial year. Herein, the bank will focus on both existing and non-bank customers across income segments.

Brokerages see scope for further growth and a sustained improvement in profitability under the new management.

According to a ICICI Securities post-earnings note, under the new chief, South Indian Bank is guiding for loan growth of 15-16%, with even stronger growth in gold and MSME loans, alongside a positive bias on margins.

The brokerage added that its earlier downgrade was based on the management transition. “We continue to monitor the new MD & CEO’s broad vision and execution,” it said.

However, the bank’s strong growth prospects, low net non-performing assets (NPAs) and preparedness for the expected credit loss (ECL) regime warrant an increase in its valuation multiple to 1.15 times from 0.8 times and its target price to 63 from 45, the brokerage said. ICICI Securities has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Nirmal Bang Securities said in a note: “We continue to believe that SIB has rebuilt and repositioned its franchise and is now ready to scale. Earnings are transitioning from turnaround-led profitability towards structurally sustainable returns.”

Improving margins, above-system loan growth, benign underlying asset quality, positive operating leverage and recovering fee income should support a sustainable return on assets (RoA) of 1.25-1.30%, Nirmal Bang said. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of 68, adding that continued strategic consistency and sustained delivery on returns could drive a valuation rerating.

About the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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