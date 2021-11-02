A recent government move standardizing the process of fixing accountability for non-performing assets (NPAs) is expected to ease the fear psychosis at public sector banks (PSBs) that is holding back loan approvals, industry executives said.

Whenever loans turn bad, banks conduct so-called staff accountability exercises to fix accountability for wrongdoing or inaction and also to protect employees for their bonafide actions. At present, banks have varying guidelines for these exercises, which are conducted for all NPAs. On Friday, the finance ministry proposed uniform staff accountability norms, which will apply to all PSBs, and excluded loans below ₹10 lakh from these exercises.

The new guidelines will allow room to operate without constantly worrying about consequences of a future loan default, said a senior banker. Small business loans will be covered as well, as the government has issued new guidelines for loans up to ₹50 crore, he said.

“Small businesses are quite susceptible to external shocks and, therefore, it is a good move to standardize staff accountability norms when such loans turn bad. Some large banks have more employee-friendly policies on accountability, which acknowledge that not all loans go bad because of maleficence," the banker said on condition of anonymity.

On 29 October, the finance ministry said it has finalized guidelines on staff accountability for NPA accounts up to ₹50 crore other than fraud cases in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The government advised banks to suitably revise staff accountability policies and other relevant policies. The guidelines will apply for accounts turning NPA on or after 1 April 2022.

The new norms have a four-tiered structure that is based on the value of the loan, up to ₹10 lakh, more than ₹10 lakh and up to ₹1 crore, more than ₹1 crore and up to ₹50 crore, and above ₹50 crore. For loans up to ₹10 lakh, staff accountability will not be examined unless it has been tagged fraudulent.

“Examining staff accountability in such low-value accounts involves disproportionate costs and using up of management bandwidth especially at the middle level and affects a large cohort of officers as the number of individual cases has been large," the finance ministry said on 29 October.

“The proposed framework is meant to address NPAs up to ₹50 crore, provided that the chief vigilance officer of banks can revise the threshold for scrutiny of accountability based on the business size of the banks. This measure should definitely improve credit flow to small and medium enterprises, which are the engine of the Indian economy," said Rohit Raghavan, a partner at law firm Saraf & Partners.

In cases of significantly large loans turning NPAs, bankers would operate under a fear of an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and the CVC, said Raghavan.

Indian Banks’ Association lauded the move and said on 31 October that the new guidelines will boost the morale of PSB employees. Several of India’s legacy bad loans stem from the lackadaisical due diligence by lenders in the last round of credit boom, led by the infrastructure sector. However, some assets have also faced genuine cashflow issues for extraneous reasons. While the move to standardize accountability norms for loans up to ₹50 crore is expected to revive credit flow, recent incidents such as the arrest of former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhari allegedly with regard to a decade-old bad loan will certainly not imbue confidence among bankers.

