New  norms  to  ease  fear psychosis  at  govt banks

Indian Banks’ Association lauded the move and said on 31 October that the new guidelines will boost the morale of PSB employees. Several of India’s legacy bad loans stem from the lackadaisical due diligence by lenders in the last round of credit boom, led by the infrastructure sector. However, some assets have also faced genuine cashflow issues for extraneous reasons. While the move to standardize accountability norms for loans up to ₹50 crore is expected to revive credit flow, recent incidents such as the arrest of former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhari allegedly with regard to a decade-old bad loan will certainly not imbue confidence among bankers.