Private bank branches bloom as PSBs throttle back

Public sector banks saw their network of branches start to decline after peaking in the March quarter of 2017 and by September this year, they recorded a net decline of 4,389 branches. Private sector banks, on the other hand, have increased their count by over 7,000 in the same period, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As of 30 September, public sector banks had 85,166 branches, while private lenders had 34,516 branches. IDBI Bank has been excluded from this count because it earlier used to be a public sector bank and was, in January 2019, classified as a private sector lender after insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp. Of India (LIC) acquired a majority stake.

