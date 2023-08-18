New RBI rules to regulate penal charges on loans to come into effect from next year. Seven things to know2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
RBI issues guidelines for penal charges in loan accounts to ensure transparency and credit discipline. The new rules will be effective from January 1, 2024.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued instructions for penal charges in loan accounts to ensure transparency in the disclosure of penal charges and interest rates in loan accounts. The guidelines with respect to penal charges in loan accounts will be effective from January 1, 2024.