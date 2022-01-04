New SBI IMPS money transfer rules explained in 5 points

2.) Under IMPS, there’s no service charge on transaction up to ₹1,000. From ₹1,001 to ₹10,000, charge of ₹2 plus GST is applicable; transaction of ₹10,001 to ₹1 lakh attracts ₹4 plus GST fees and for amounts above ₹1 lakh up to ₹2 lakh; ₹12 plus GST is applied. These charges apply to only transactions carried through branch channels. However, if you do these transactions via net banking or mobile banking or YOYO app, no charges will be levied. The new slab of ₹2 lakh- ₹5 lakh will attract ₹20+GST if you do it at bank branch.