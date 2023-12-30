comScore
New Year Bank Holiday 2024: Will banks remain open on January 1?
New Year Bank Holiday 2024: Will banks remain open on January 1?

 Livemint

New Year 2024: Banks will be closed on January 1, 2024, for New Year celebrations, but online banking services will still be available.

Banks will be closed on January 1 across the country. (Mint)Premium
Banks will be closed on January 1 across the country. (Mint)

Banks will remain closed across the country for New Year celebrations on Monday, January 1, 2024. However, online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.

Hence, individuals need to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates to plan their visits accordingly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays, declaring January 1 as a national bank holiday across India in observance of the new year. The list includes state-specific bank holidays and national holidays. 

Also Read: Bank Holidays in 2024

Please note that not all states observe the same holidays and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before visiting for any work.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in January 2024, 

- January 1 (Monday): New Year celebrated across the country

- January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day celebrated in Mizoram

- January 12 (Friday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated in West Bengal

- January 13 (Saturday): Lohri celebrated in Punjab and other states

- January 14 (Sunday): Makara Sankranti celebrated in other states

- January 15 (Monday): Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

- January 16 (Tuesday): Tusu Puja celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

- January 17 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrated in several states

- January 23 (Tuesday): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti celebrated in many states

- January 26 (Friday): Republic Day celebrated across India

- January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated in Assam 

Published: 30 Dec 2023, 01:13 PM IST
