New Year Bank Holiday 2024: Will banks remain open on January 1?
New Year 2024: Banks will be closed on January 1, 2024, for New Year celebrations, but online banking services will still be available.
Banks will remain closed across the country for New Year celebrations on Monday, January 1, 2024. However, online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.
