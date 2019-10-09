Kolkata: National Housing Bank (NHB), the principal agency that promotes housing finance institutions in India, has an exposure of ₹2,435 crore in crisis-hit DHFL as on March 2019, a rating agency said.

"NHB's exposure in Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) stood at ₹2,435 crore and ₹175 crore, respectively, at end-March 2019... both of which were standard accounts as on end-June," India Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.

The bank's asset quality was significantly robust despite the concentration of HFCs and commercial banks in its loan portfolio, it said.

NHB made 15% provisoning in the 2018-19 fiscal as a prudent measure, though DHFL was a standard account as on June, the note said.

There was a further recovery of ₹42 lakh during FY19 and no fresh slippages, the rating agency said.

National Housing Bank's gross NPA ratio was flat at 0.01% in FY19 as compared to the previous fiscal.

It also increased provisioning on standard assets to ₹4,044 million in the last fiscal (FY18 was ₹269 million), which lowered the return on average total assets to 1.06%.



