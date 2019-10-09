Kolkata: National Housing Bank (NHB), the principal agency that promotes housing finance institutions in India, has an exposure of 2,435 crore in crisis-hit DHFL as on March 2019, a rating agency said.

"NHB's exposure in Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) stood at 2,435 crore and 175 crore, respectively, at end-March 2019... both of which were standard accounts as on end-June," India Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.

The bank's asset quality was significantly robust despite the concentration of HFCs and commercial banks in its loan portfolio, it said.

NHB made 15% provisoning in the 2018-19 fiscal as a prudent measure, though DHFL was a standard account as on June, the note said.

There was a further recovery of 42 lakh during FY19 and no fresh slippages, the rating agency said.

National Housing Bank's gross NPA ratio was flat at 0.01% in FY19 as compared to the previous fiscal.

It also increased provisioning on standard assets to 4,044 million in the last fiscal (FY18 was 269 million), which lowered the return on average total assets to 1.06%.


Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue