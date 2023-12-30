Nirmala Sitharaman directs PSBs to monitor large accounts, streamline loan disbursals
On the performance front, PSU banks have earned a net profit of about ₹68,500 crore during the first six months of the current financial year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday, December 30, held a meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and reviewed their financial performance. During the meeting, concerns related to cyber security and the risks on the financial sector were discussed.
