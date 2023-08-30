comScore
Nirmala Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to remove PMJDY duplications, facilitate apple storage

The FM asked banks to map RRBs with MSME clusters and increase their network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of MSME

Sitharaman also directed the MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs acquire digital onboarding capability by 1 November 2023 (ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to remove duplication of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and facilitate storage facility for apple growers in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

At a review meeting of the RRBs of the Northern region in the capital, Sitharaman said that banks should map RRBs with MSME (micro, small & medium enterprise) clusters and put greater thrust on increasing the network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Sitharaman emphasised on increasing penetration under the PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and stated that a roadmap must be prepared for completing the designated activities in a time-bound manner.

During the review meeting, the finance minister also directed RRBs to upgrade their digital capabilities.

Sitharaman directed the managing director and chief executive of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs acquire digital onboarding capability by 1 November 2023.

