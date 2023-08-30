Nirmala Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to remove PMJDY duplications, facilitate apple storage1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 PM IST
The FM asked banks to map RRBs with MSME clusters and increase their network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of MSME
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to remove duplication of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and facilitate storage facility for apple growers in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message