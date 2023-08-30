Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Nirmala Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to remove PMJDY duplications, facilitate apple storage

Nirmala Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to remove PMJDY duplications, facilitate apple storage

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The FM asked banks to map RRBs with MSME clusters and increase their network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of MSME

Sitharaman also directed the MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs acquire digital onboarding capability by 1 November 2023

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to remove duplication of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and facilitate storage facility for apple growers in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

At a review meeting of the RRBs of the Northern region in the capital, Sitharaman said that banks should map RRBs with MSME (micro, small & medium enterprise) clusters and put greater thrust on increasing the network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Sitharaman emphasised on increasing penetration under the PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and stated that a roadmap must be prepared for completing the designated activities in a time-bound manner.

During the review meeting, the finance minister also directed RRBs to upgrade their digital capabilities.

Sitharaman directed the managing director and chief executive of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs acquire digital onboarding capability by 1 November 2023.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.