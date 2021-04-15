NITI Aayog to finalise names of two PSBs for privatisation soon: Report

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said “interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatised will absolutely be protected whether their salaries or scale or pension all will be taken care of." Explaining the rationale behind the privatisation, Sitharaman had said that banks in the country needed to be bigger, just like the State Bank of India (SBI). “We need banks which are going to be able to scale up... We want banks that are going to be able to meet the aspirational needs of this country," Sitharaman had said, adding that a lot of thought had gone behind the intention to privatise some public sector banks.