Nitin Gadkari launches Indian Bank’s ‘MSME Prerana’ in Maharashtra

Smt. Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank said, “We are delighted to extend our flagship program MSME Prerana to our customers in Maharashtra. We are the 7th largest Public Sector Bank in the country, and in the MSME segment we are the second largest in terms of % growth (15%). Maharashtra being one of the important markets for our Bank, it is our endeavour to instil confidence among small entrepreneurs and equip them with business acumen. We are committed on taking this one of its kind program to other cities and empower the entrepreneurial community."The program christened MSME Prerana has been designed in collaboration with Poornatha and Co. to empower entrepreneurs in driving business more efficiently by optimizing value and capacity. ‘MSME Prerana’ adopts a step-by-step approach in providing training to MSME,to understand their business numbers, concept of balance sheet, cash flow management, managing their business during the crisis time, decision making, communication and leadership skills, awareness on various initiatives taken by Govt. / RBI / Bank.