No All-Clear Signal for Banking
- Competition for deposits is likely to remain intense, driving up funding costs
A good quarter for the biggest banks doesn’t change the bigger picture for banking.
A group of the U.S.’s largest banks, including leader JPMorgan Chase, on Friday reported sharply higher net income in the first quarter—despite the banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. What largely drove that income higher versus a year prior was the same thing that arguably sparked that crisis: Rising interest rates.
For banks such as SVB, rising rates raised deposit costs but lowered the market value of their outsize bond portfolios, squeezing them and creating the backdrop for their fateful deposit runs. But in the case of the biggest banks, which are major lenders to consumers and businesses, higher rates and loan growth also strongly boosted net interest earned, including on things such as credit-card loans.
However, the pressures coming from rising rates aren’t going away—which for some regional and smaller banks will be a much bigger problem than for megabanks.
Despite large banks being perceived as ports in a storm in March, the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits still rose at each of the four reporting banks. JPMorgan reported a sizable uptick in total deposits from the end of last year to the end of the first quarter, about 2%. But its average deposits over the course of the first three months were still down 3% quarter-over-quarter.
PNC Financial Services Group saw a smaller sequential increase from the end of the year to the end of the quarter, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo saw declines. All four banks were still down in deposits at the end of the first quarter compared with a year earlier.
What deposits did flow in from elsewhere aren’t necessarily much help, either. JPMorgan said it anticipated a “meaningful portion" of that to reverse later in the year, as customers either find new long-term relationships or begin to seek yield elsewhere, like in money-market funds.
One thing helping JPMorgan’s stock jump more than 7% on Friday is that the bank is now expecting much more net interest income in 2023 than it was previously, with its full-year 2023 guidance up from about $73 billion, excluding its trading business, to about $81 billion. Helping take some pressure off the deposit repricing trend are market expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates sooner than previously expected, the bank said.
Yet JPMorgan still says it expects its core net interest income in future years to be lower than in 2023, partly because depositors will have more time to get their affairs in order and seek out the best rates. The bank said that the “competitive environment for deposits" remains a major unknown.
At the same time, interest rates resuming their climb or staying at elevated levels wouldn’t necessarily be a boost either, said JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon. “Higher for longer comes with a lot of other things attached to it, like maybe a recession, stagflation, lower volumes," he told analysts on Friday.
Still, the very biggest banks have plenty of levers to pull and ways to diversify away from any one particular risk, even interest rates. Whatever the scenario, the biggest banks aren’t going to bear the brunt of the problem. Smaller regional lenders, who begin reporting results next week, may be a different story entirely.
