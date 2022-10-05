No charge for RuPay credit card use on UPI for transaction up to ₹2,000: NPCI2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM IST
There will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on UPI for transactions up to ₹2,000, NPCI circular said
There will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on UPI for transactions up to ₹2,000, NPCI circular said
Listen to this article
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said there will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions up to ₹2,000.