No charge for RuPay credit card use on UPI for transaction up to 2,000: NPCI

RBI has approved linking of RuPay Credit Cards to UPI, which will provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience for the customers. Customers will benefit from the ease and the increased opportunity to use their credit cards. Merchants will benefit from the increase in consumption by being part of the credit ecosystem with acceptance of credit cards using asset lite QR codes. Credit cards can now be linked to a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) i.e., UPI ID (credit card number cannot be part of this), thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions.

