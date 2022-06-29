No concerns over Citi’s portfolio; deal on track, says Axis Bank’s Sanjeev Moghe2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 07:21 PM IST
- Axis Bank has filed for approvals and once those come in, the integration process will pick up pace, said Moghe
MUMBAI : Axis Bank’s plan to buy Citibank’s consumer business in India is on track and there are no concerns surrounding portfolio attrition or bad loans in the credit card business of the foreign bank, said Sanjeev Moghe, president and head of cards and payments at Axis Bank.