MUMBAI : CareEdge Ratings has said it does not expect any non-bank financial company (NBFC) within its rated universe to be impacted by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) new prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

"Some NBFCs, which have net non-performing assets (NPAs) of over 6% in their currently quarterly numbers and hence could have potentially breached the net NPA criteria, have even otherwise expressed their keenness to focus on recovery and or write-offs vis a vis growth to move towards net NPA of less than 6% in their annual numbers for FY22, with a long-term target of moving below 4%," it said.

The PCA framework is applicable from October 2022 and would cover the annual financials beginning with FY22 numbers. To counter the impact of three-four continuing years of multiple stress events, including demonetization, liquidity crisis, multiple covid waves, the NBFC sector has focused strongly on persevering and enhancing capital buffers, the rating agency said. Hence, the capital adequacy requirements to be excluded under this framework are well met by the non-bank lenders.

“The PCA framework was initially introduced for banks in 2002 and was tightened a couple of times (RBI Issues Revised PCA Framework). The framework enables RBI to repair banks until their recovery. Currently, only the Central Bank of India remains under PCA framework," it said.

According to the rating agency, a similar bank like PCA structure has been proposed for NBFCs for rebuilding the operations of an NBFC and/or undertaking actions under the IBC or winding up the operations of the NBFC.

“This regulation is a move to align NBFC regulations with the bank regulation, especially for the larger NBFCs. Such a framework provides a position to enable NBFCs to pause and recover. Exiting from the PCA continues to remain at RBI’s discretion," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.