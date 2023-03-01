Citibank's customers will witness a major transformation from today (1 March 2023). The grand old bank, which started its India operations back in 1902 in Kolkata, has completely sold its retail banking assets to Axis Bank. Private lender Axis Bank announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business for an overall consideration of ₹11,603 crore. With this, all of Citibank's consumer business in India will be transferred to Axis Bank.

