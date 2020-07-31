No need to extend loan moratorium beyond August 31: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

The State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said there is no need to extend the moratorium on term loans beyond August. "Most bankers, including myself believe that there is no need for a moratorium beyond August 31," SBI chairman said. "We are confident that six months is long enough for allowing non-repayment," he added.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh earlier requested Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das not to extend the loan moratorium beyond August. “Please do not extend the moratorium. We see that even people who have ability to pay whether corporate or individuals are taking advantage under this and deferring payment. We hear that there is some talk of extending the moratorium. It’s going to hurt and hurt smaller NBFCs," Parekh said.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh earlier requested Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das not to extend the loan moratorium beyond August. "Please do not extend the moratorium. We see that even people who have ability to pay whether corporate or individuals are taking advantage under this and deferring payment. We hear that there is some talk of extending the moratorium. It's going to hurt and hurt smaller NBFCs," Parekh said.

Mint had reported on 23 July that RBI may allow banks to offer moratorium to stressed sectors such as aviation, hospitality etc. “While it’s a foregone conclusion that the moratorium will be extended for certain segments beyond August, the fine print is still a work in progress," said people with knowledge of the matter, according to a report in Mint.

State Bank of India, India's largest bank, today posted a 81% rise in year-on-year standalone net profit at ₹4,189.34 crore for quarter ended in June as bad loans declined. The standalone total income increased to ₹74,457.86 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹70,653.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.44% during this quarter. SBI’s total deposits rose 16% y-o-y to ₹34.19 lakh crore and its total advances rose 7.6% y-o-y to ₹22.98 lakh crore.

The SBI chairman attributed this increase in deposits to a few things including removal of quarterly charges and mobile SMS charges. "I believe that we will garner higher deposits if we continue to provide an affordable banking service," Kumar added.

