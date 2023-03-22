No record of MPC meet on inflation target miss: RBI1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:02 AM IST
The meeting in November was prompted by RBI’s failure to meet its mandate to keep inflation within the flexible target of 2-6% for nine consecutive months between January and September last year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has no record of what transpired at the crucial monetary policy committee meeting on 3 November that discussed its failure to meet the inflation target, the central bank said in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×