No specific proposal to merge more PSBs currently under consideration: Govt

"Government, after consulting RBI, approved that respective Board of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) may consider amalgamation. Bank Boards concerned considered the amalgamation and approved the same in-principle. The government, after considering inputs of RBI and in-principle approval and inputs of banks, amalgamated Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank into Bank of Baroda w.e.f. 1.4.2019 and Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank, w.e.f. 1.4.2020," the statement further added.