The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) today clarified that the central bank has no intention of withdrawing old series banknotes of Rs100, Rs10 & Rs5.

The RBI has put out a tweet from its official Twitter handle stating that" With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of ₹100, ₹10 & ₹5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect."

The RBI introduced a new Rs100 denomination currency note as a part of the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series of banknotes, the new Rs100 prominently carries the motif of ‘Rani-Ki-Vav’ (The Queen’s Stepwell), a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gujarat.

The new ₹ 10 note in the Mahatma Gandhi series is designed in the base colour of chocolate brown and has the motif of the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha on the reverse.

Also the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check and debunked the reports of RBI discontinuing the old series banknotes of Rs100, Rs5 and Rs10 . “It is being claimed that hundred, ten and 5 rupee notes will no longer be legal tender from March 21, as per the information given by RBI. This claim is false", the PIB tweeted from its Twiiter handle.





