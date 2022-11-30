Non-bank lenders to see 13-14% AUM growth in FY24, says Crisil Ratings

The rating agency said that unsecured loan -- 8-10% of NBFC AUM -- is the cynosure for many large NBFCs. A Crisil Ratings analysis showed disbursements doubled on-year last fiscal and grew further by 50% on an annualized basis, in the first half of this fiscal. Demand for consumer loans is high across durables, travel and other personal consumption activities, while business loans have benefited from macroeconomic tailwinds, it said, adding that the assets under management in this segment is seen growing 20-22% next fiscal.