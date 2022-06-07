Non-bank lenders witness strong collections at the beginning of FY23, says Icra

Collections had seen a modest decline by about 3% following the third wave of infections in January 2022 but the recovery was prompt given the lower severity of the covid-19 variant
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: The collection efficiency of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) has been healthy in the range of 97% to 101% at the beginning of FY23, according to an analysis by Icra on retail pools securitised by these lenders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: The collection efficiency of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) has been healthy in the range of 97% to 101% at the beginning of FY23, according to an analysis by Icra on retail pools securitised by these lenders.
Collections remained in line with the trajectory of improvement seen for most of the second half of FY22 as the impact of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic subsided. The collections had seen a modest decline by about 3% following the third wave of infections in January 2022 but the recovery was prompt given the lower severity of the covid-19 variant and limited restrictions on movements during this period.
Collections remained in line with the trajectory of improvement seen for most of the second half of FY22 as the impact of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic subsided. The collections had seen a modest decline by about 3% following the third wave of infections in January 2022 but the recovery was prompt given the lower severity of the covid-19 variant and limited restrictions on movements during this period.
Icra said on Tuesday that with business activities close to pre-covid levels for most sectors coupled with a heavy focus on collections by the NBFCs and HFCs, the concern on collection efficiency, at least from the non-restructured portfolio of the financiers, has reduced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Abhishek Dafria, vice-president, and group head - structured finance ratings, Icra, said, “The collection efficiency is expected to remain largely stable this fiscal as long as we do not see any fresh covid waves that result in lockdowns by the governments."
Dafria said that any rise in infections for shorter periods of time would still not cause much concern considering the approach followed by state governments during the second and the third waves where the lockdowns were more localised and initiated only if necessary.