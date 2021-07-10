Non-bank securitization more than doubles in June quarter, says Icra

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant nationwide lockdown in March 2020, securitization volumes had fallen significantly in Q1 of fiscal 2021. The country witnessed a much more severe second wave around the same time this fiscal which had resulted in another round of lockdowns. Despite this, the securitization market clocked higher volumes and as per estimates, it said. According to the rating agency, securitization volumes for FY22 could be over ₹1.2 trillion, of which majority would be in the second half of the financial year if there is no resurgence of covid-19 infections in the country.

