Non-banks, mortgage lenders see asset quality improve in Q4, says Icra

“Slippage from the restructured book, especially for NBFCs, was lower than expected, which also favourably contributed to the asset quality performance. The standard restructured book of NBFCs is estimated to have reduced to 2.7-3% in March 2022 from the peak of 4.5% in September 2021, while the same for HFCs moderated to 1.4-1.6% from 2.2% during the above-mentioned period," said A M Karthik, vice-president (financial sector ratings), Icra.