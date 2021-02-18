Non-banks remain wary of extending large loans

“Today, in 2021, we are positioning ourselves for our next transformation, our boldest one yet. You would ask why now? Many radical changes have happened in real estate and wholesale lending landscape in the last few years. When such changes happen, it is always useful to step back and re-look at our strategy," Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises told analysts on 11 February. Piramal is in the process of taking over DHFL, which has a large retail customer base.