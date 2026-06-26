Northern Arc to ramp up direct lending, diversify into affordable housing, wealth management

Subhana ShaikhShayan Ghosh
4 min read26 Jun 2026, 06:36 PM IST
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Northern Arc’s shift towards direct lending is a natural evolution of the business after spending over a decade building expertise through its credit-enabling platform.
Summary
Northern Arc Capital is aggressively scaling its direct-to-customer franchise to target a 70-75% portfolio share and plans strategic entries into affordable housing and wealth management.

MUMBAI: Non-bank financier Northern Arc Capital is targeting a 70-75% share for its direct-to-customer lending business as it makes deeper inroads into rural, small business and retail loans, managing director and chief executive officer Ashish Mehrotra said.

At present, the business accounts for 59% of the total lending assets under management of 16,594 crore as of 31 March, up from 19% in FY21. Its overall assets under management have expanded at a compounded annual growth rate of 26% over the past five years. The change in the mix has led to a 380-basis point improvement in margins to 9.4% in FY26 from 5.6% in FY21.

“As we continue to execute our strategy, the direct-to-customer business will continue to grow at about 30%… that means we will eventually go to 70-75%,” Mehrotra said in an interview.

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Northern Arc’s shift towards direct lending is a natural evolution of the business after spending over a decade building expertise through its credit-enabling platform.

“We’ve been in the retail credit business for almost 15-16 years. We’ve built underwriting capability, we’ve built data, we’ve built risk management. The natural progression was to build a direct-to-customer franchise,” he said.

Founded as a credit-enabling platform, Northern Arc connects lenders and investors with borrowers across credit segments. Apart from lending directly, it helps financial institutions raise capital through securitization, debt placement, fund management and bond distribution.

“From 19% to 70%, Northern Arc Capital is midway through one of most value-accretive portfolio transitions,” analysts at Haitong International said in a note on 26 June.

While the balance sheet will increasingly be driven by direct lending, Mehrotra said the credit solution business will remain a key pillar.

“The credit solution business will continue to grow. It will continue to grow in volume… Last year alone, we would have enabled almost 30,000-35,000 crore of credit volume,” he said.

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Improved profitability

The strategy has improved profitability. Along with a net interest margin (NIM) of 9.4% in FY26, Mehrotra said the company’s loaded NIM, after including fee income from placement, fund management and technology businesses, stood at 10.1%, supporting return on assets.

In the March quarter, Northern Arc reported NIM of 387 crore and profit after tax of 133 crore. Return on assets stood at 3.3% and return on equity at 14%.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Mehrotra said the company remains confident of maintaining strong growth in the current financial year, driven by the expanding direct lending franchise and improving operating leverage.

“We should be able to grow our business by about 24-26% this year. You should see an equivalent amount or correspondingly higher growth in the overall margins and profits,” he said, adding that the company expects profitability to improve as the retail lending mix increases.

Analysts said the company delivered a strong Q4 performance, supported by healthy growth across all key operating parameters.

“Management remains confident of sustaining this momentum in FY27, aided by the recovery in the microfinance segment and continued strong growth in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) and consumer finance businesses,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note to clients on 10 May.

They said the credit solution business, which provides a steady fee income stream, along with a continued focus on asset quality and prudent risk management, places Northern Arc on a strong footing to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

On asset quality, Mehrotra said the worst of the stress in the microfinance sector appears to be behind, although the company will remain cautious. Rural finance, which includes its microfinance portfolio, accounts for 1,009 crore, or about 6% of Northern Arc’s total AUM.

“We are seeing the collection efficiencies coming back,” Mehrotra said, adding that the company will continue to monitor external risks such as the monsoon and geopolitical developments. He also said growth will be calibrated with a focus on portfolio quality and collections.

Also Read | Centre plans monsoon push for capital markets, housing finance reforms

Diversification plan

Mehrotra said the company is looking to diversify into segments where it has a limited presence. Affordable housing finance is among the most attractive opportunities.

“I think affordable housing is a very interesting space for us… that’s an interesting area of opportunity,” he said, adding that the company’s board has approved entry into the business.

Wealth management could become an extension of Northern Arc’s fixed-income franchise over the longer term.

“Given that we are a large fixed-income player, wealth management could be a very interesting area of opportunity,” Mehrotra said.

There is a boom in wealth management in India, with banks and non-banks competing for a piece of this business. Consulting firm BCG estimates that emerging markets will add $12 trillion of financial wealth, accounting for about 10% of global wealth growth, between now and the end of the decade. India, it said, will add more than $2 trillion in total wealth by 2030.

About the Authors

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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