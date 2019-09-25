Not closing 9 banks, clarifies RBI after social media rumours

NEW DELHI : A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed withdrawal restrictions on Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for six months, the social media is flooded with rumours that the central bank is shutting down 9 commercial banks.

"Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," the RBI took to Twitter to issue the clarification.

Reports appearing in some sections of social media about RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 25, 2019





Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar said such rumours are "mischievous" in nature as there is no question of closing public sector banks, on which people have a lot of faith. He pointed out that the government is instead strengthening state-run banks with reforms in capital infusion.

"There are mischievous rumours on Social Media (picture below) about @RBI closing some banks. No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers," Kumar tweeted.

There are mischievous rumours on Social Media (picture below) about @RBI closing some banks. No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers @FinMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/43XoZGoOa0 — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) September 25, 2019

In the false message being circulated on various social media platforms, it is being appealed to public to withdraw their money from them.

"Nine banks will be closed permanently by Reserve Bank of India. If anybody having transactions in it please withdraw it. The names of the banks are Corporation Bank, UCO Bank, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Andhra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank and United Bank of India. 9 banks going to be close if u guys have any account in this banks so please immediately safe ur cash and forward this msg to all. Order by Supreme Court (Sic)," reads the fake message.

Most of the banks named in the message are those that have been either merged with other banks or are in the process of being merged. Last month, the government had announced that 10 public sector banks would be merged into four bigger banks.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank, while Syndicate Bank will become part of Canara Bank. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.

The government has already merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.