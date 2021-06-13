Not HDFC Bank or ICICI or SBI. This is India's top-ranked bank as per Forbes

The list was compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista

Forbes recently released the third edition of the 'World's Best Banks' list. DBS Bank has taken the top position in a list of the best banks in India, This is DBS Bank’s second consecutive win out of 30 domestic and international banks operating in India. The list was compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) is at the number 7 position. Private lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are placed at number 3 and 4, Kotak Mahindra Bank at fifth position and Axis Bank is at number 6, one position above SBI.

In order to rank the banks in the list, over 43,000 banking customers across the globe were surveyed on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice, Forbes said.

1) DBS Bank

2) CSB Bank

5) Kotak Mahindra Bank

7) State Bank Of India

8) Federal Bank

10) Standard Chartered

Commenting on the recognition, Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India, said, "We are humbled and proud to be featured on the 'World's Best Banks' list for the second consecutive year. Over the years, we have built a strong customer-centric franchise, and this recognition shines the light on the resilience and a strong sense of purpose demonstrated by our employees to support customers amid the global crisis. We will continue to deepen customer relationships and build journeys that proactively address their needs."

Recently, DBS Bank India was recognised as 'India's Best International Bank 2021' by Asiamoney. DBS was named 'Safest Bank in Asia' for the 12th consecutive year by New York-based trade publication Global Finance in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DBS Bank has been present in India for 26 years and has grown consistently by strengthening its small and medium-sized enterprise business and consumer lending operations to build scale and become a full-service bank.

