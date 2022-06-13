The losing steam of India's credit card market

However, the BNPL trend is not without risk. Experts are circumspect about the product and the ability of BNPL lenders to recover dues on time. While it is easy to give a loan, it is quite difficult to recover it, and therefore collection efficiency remains one of the primary concerns. Melbourne-headquartered BNPL lender Afterpay, one of the largest lenders of its kind, suffered large losses and was eventually taken over by American financial services firm Block Inc in January. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on 12 April that Afterpay posted a net loss of $345.5 million for the six months to 31 December, a jump from the $79.2 million loss it reported in the prior corresponding half.