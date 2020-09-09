Not wise to shift entirely towards retail loans, says SBI’s Basu

Mumbai: Moving away from corporate loans and entirely towards retail loans may not be a good choice for lenders and they would rather maintain the existing balance in portfolio mix, said Arijit Basu, managing director, State Bank of India (SBI).

Speaking at a webinar organised by ETBFSI on Wednesday, Basu said this balance which has now come at least for the larger banks with a certain mix of retail, wholesale, corporate, small business loans and agriculture, would broadly remain the same.

“A complete shift to retail may not be in the best interests because if your economy doesn't grow even your retail at some point of time would get impacted. That is my personal view," said Basu.

In this round of stressed loans and debt recasts, lenders are concerned that the volume of retail assets seeking easier repayment terms will surpass corporates. The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have left millions of Indians jobless and crimped their ability to repay debt.

At India’s largest lender, SBI, retail personal loans formed 36.7% of its total domestic loans as on 30 June , up from 34.4% in the same period last year.

He added that in each of these sectors (retail, corporate, agriculture and MSME) there would be some developments. In micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), for example, cash flow budgeting will be one of the things that will take forefront, said Basu.

“There are banks which have used this model very effectively in the past. In retail, I think digital loans will become a bread-and-butter thing to reach out to the personal segment customers. In agriculture, now most banks are taking help of technological developments to understand what is the need of the farmer and how best they can be linked to the marketplace," he said.

Basu explained that FY19 and FY20 were years of relative slowdown in the Indian economy and there was also a question of certain new measures -- demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

“All these have had their impact. While there had been a slowdown, the view that had emerged among many bankers was that from 2020-21 onwards, it could be years of very good economic growth coupled with very good credit growth for the banks in a risk-mitigated manner," he said, adding that covid-19 has hit everyone and things have become even trickier.

According to him, banks need to assess the impact of what covid-19 has done to their books and which are the sectors that have been impacted.

“This breathing time given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in terms of the moratorium and other reliefs that were extended till 31 August was very good because it gave breathing time not only to the businesses. It also gave a time to the banks to look at the approach that they would be undertaking from this month onwards," said Basu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via