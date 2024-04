Noted banker, Abhay Aima, 63, passed away at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking to Greater Kashmir, his friend and former finance minister Haseeb Drabu said that Aima was living on his own at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai where he had breathed last at 4 pm on Saturday.

