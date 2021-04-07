Now, you can add up to 2 lakh in Paytm, PhonePe and other wallets

RBI also announced mandatory interoperability for full-KYC PPIs and for all acceptance infrastructure. To bring uniformity among users, the banking regulator proposed to permit cash withdrawals for full-KYC PPIs of non-bank PPI issuers. Now, users of PPIs like wallet and prepaid cards issued by non-banks would be able to withdraw cash. Now, users of PPIs like wallet and prepaid cards issued by non-banks would be able to withdraw cash. Money transfer facilities such as NEFT and RTGS have also been extended to non-bank payment system operators.