If you are a customer of public sector banks (PSB), you can avail of doorstep banking. Major government banks have come together to form PSB Alliance to jointly offer customers important banking services, including financial and non-financial services.

According to the website Psbdsb.in, the banks have engaged Atyati Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Integra Microsystem Pvt Ltd to provide doorstep banking through universal touchpoints. The service is available in 100 major centres across states.

Among financial services, customers can avail of cash withdrawal using the DSP app or its web portal or by calling a toll free number. For this, the customer's bank account number must be linked to Aadhaar, or an individual can also use his or her bank debit card. The agent will provide service through micro-ATM. The minimum and maximum transaction limit are ₹1,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

There are 10 non-financial services a customer can avail of, including pick up of cheque, new chequebook request, delivery of account statement, pick up of form 15G or 15H. Customer can submit digital life certificates through doorstep banking. DSB Agent will visit the doorstep of the customer and collect online life certificates using Jeevan Pramaan App.

All these services are chargeable.

If you are a customer of different public sector banks with the same primary phone number, you can use multiple services of different banks at the same time.

Once the agent deposits the instruments with the designated bank branch, the DSB system will validate the service code of the customer and trigger a message "completed", which will be notified to the customer through Mobile App.

If requests are generated up to 3:00 PM, the agent will attend to it the same business day. For request generated after this time, the agent will complete it the next business day.

Before the alliance, each PSB engaged different banking correspondents for doorstep banking services.

According to the website, 12 public sectors are part of the alliance, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

