PhonePe , one of the leading payment platform in the country, on Friday announced that it is now available as a payment option at over 20 lakh shops in Maharashtra. The platform reported a massive 64% year-on-year increase in its offline stores in the western state, the company said. From large retail chains to small shops and neighbouhood kirana stores, PhonePe offers offline payment option at over 1.3 crore shops across the country.

The firm has recently introduced several new features to help "offline merchant partners grow their business and attract more customers". The ‘stores' tab available on the PhonePe app, enables "a seamless connection between PhonePe’s 23 crore customers and offline shops at scale throughout the country," the company mentioned.

The users also have an option to find offline shops in their area and place order at their local kirana stores via PhonePe mobile application. The “pay now feature" allows the customers to make payments without scanning any QR codes.

For store owners, the digital payment platform has recently unveiled the 'digital khata' solution which helps to maintain records of customer transactions. "Our wide acceptance network now allows our customers the choice of using digital payment modes like UPI, wallet, credit or debit cards to pay for their daily purchases across their favorite stores. For our merchant partners, the advantage is they can now serve more customers and grow their business with PhonePe," said Vivek Lohcheb, vice president, offline business development, PhonePe.

Earlier this year PhonePe unveiled a one-of-its-kind PhonePe ATM enabling customers to visit nearby offline stores to withdraw cash instead of having to visit a bank ATM.

Commenting on future goals, Vivek Lohcheb added, "This milestone is also a significant step in helping us move towards our goal of digitising 2.5 crore offline stores across India."

"Going forward, we aim to increase our presence in Maharashtra’s rural areas also and hence will be recruiting over 1700 more sales executives in the state over the next 3 months," he added.

PhonePe is India’s leading digital payments platform with over 23 crore registered users. Launched in 2017, PhonePe permits users to send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe is accepted at 130 lakh merchant outlets across 500 cities nationally, the company said.

