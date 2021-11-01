Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking / NPA accounts: Centre issues uniform norms for staff accountability

NPA accounts: Centre issues uniform norms for staff accountability

IBA further noted that banks will have to complete staff accountability exercise within six months from the date of classification of the account as NPA.
2 min read . 07:53 AM IST Livemint

  • At present, different banks are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercise 
  • Also, staff accountability exercise is being carried out in respect of all accounts which turn into NPA

Centre has recently issued a uniform staff accountability framework for NPA accounts up to 50 crore. The guidelines will be implemented from 1 April, 2022 for accounts turning non-performing assets (NPAs) beginning next financial year.

Indian Banks' Association (IBA), a key stakeholder of the framework, in a statement announced, “The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the finance ministry, vide its order dated October 29 advised broad guidelines to be adopted by all public sector banks (PSBs) on Staff Accountability Framework for NPA Accounts up to 50 crore' (Other than Fraud Cases)."

And based on these guidelines, the banks have been advised to revise their staff accountability policies. These guidelines will help quell apprehension that bankers could be hauled up for their bonafide commercial decision go wrong. It will also help banker to take credit decisions faster and help support economy.

IBA further noted that banks will have to complete staff accountability exercise within six months from the date of classification of the account as NPA.

Further, it said that depending on the business size of the banks, threshold limits have been advised for scrutiny of the accountability by the chief vigilance officer (CVO).

Different banks follow different procedures to conduct staff accountability exercise

Past track record of the officials in appraisal or sanction/ monitoring will also be given due weightage, IBA said in the statement. 

“At present, different banks are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercise. Also, staff accountability exercise is being carried out in respect of all accounts which turn into NPA."

"This approach not only adversely affects staff morale but also puts a huge strain on the bank's resources," it said.

While punitive action needs to be taken against the officers having malafide intent/involvement, it is essential to ensure that bonafide mistakes are dealt with compassion, IBA said.

It added that there is a need to protect the people taking bonafide business decisions in this competitive environment.

Moreover, IBA said that at a time when the country is in need of an economic boost, slow credit delivery to industries due to the fear of implication is a matter of concern and needs urgent address.

Banks with the approval of their board may decide on threshold of 10 lakh or 20 lakh depending on their business size for the need of examining the aspect of staff accountability, it said.

