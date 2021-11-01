NPA accounts: Centre issues uniform norms for staff accountability

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At present, different banks are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercise
Also, staff accountability exercise is being carried out in respect of all accounts which turn into NPA
Centre has recently issued a uniform staff accountability framework for NPA accounts up to ₹50 crore. The guidelines will be implemented from 1 April, 2022 for accounts turning non-performing assets (NPAs) beginning next financial year.
Indian Banks' Association (IBA), a key stakeholder of the framework, in a statement announced, “The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the finance ministry, vide its order dated October 29 advised broad guidelines to be adopted by all public sector banks (PSBs) on Staff Accountability Framework for NPA Accounts up to ₹50 crore' (Other than Fraud Cases)."
And based on these guidelines, the banks have been advised to revise their staff accountability policies. These guidelines will help quell apprehension that bankers could be hauled up for their bonafide commercial decision go wrong. It will also help banker to take credit decisions faster and help support economy.
IBA further noted that banks will have to complete staff accountability exercise within six months from the date of classification of the account as NPA.
Further, it said that depending on the business size of the banks, threshold limits have been advised for scrutiny of the accountability by the chief vigilance officer (CVO).
Different banks follow different procedures to conduct staff accountability exercise
Past track record of the officials in appraisal or sanction/ monitoring will also be given due weightage, IBA said in the statement.
“At present, different banks are following different procedures for conducting staff accountability exercise. Also, staff accountability exercise is being carried out in respect of all accounts which turn into NPA."