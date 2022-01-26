NPA borrowers paying back dues: Bandhan Bank CEO

The third wave has not impacted borrowers on the ground. The new wave began somewhere in the first week of January, and by the second week, the number of new cases declined. Another thing is that the third wave has not touched the rural and semi-urban areas, and people feel that since they have already overcome the challenges of the first two waves, they can now run businesses. Borrowers are telling the bank there is no need to delay sending collection executives as they are willing to repay dues. So we are seeing that the third wave has not impacted businesses and our collections. Collection efficiency has actually improved from December to January. Unlike earlier, there are no lockdowns and, therefore, borrowers are not facing movement restrictions. Thus, their businesses are not being impacted by the third wave.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}