National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of the BHIM App open-source license model. Under the new model, the source code of the BHIM app will be licensed to regulated entities participating in the UPI ecosystem. Further, new features that get launched on BHIM App in the future, will also be extended to these entities for them to continue.

In the current scenario, many banks do not have their own mobile banking app and are missing out on extending the benefits of the country’s largest retail payment system – UPI, to their customer base. NPCI intends to bridge this gap by extending all the readily available features of UPI to these entities through this BHIM App licensing model which will be an economical and quick-to-market solution for these entities

BHIM licensing model will empower these entities to offer the benefits of UPI to their customers with a ready UPI application that will help reduce time, effort, and costs for the entities.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

NPCI was initiated for creating a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as Bharat BillPay, RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar and National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC)

An initiative of RBI and IBA, NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society.

UPI is a cheap, secure, reliable, mobile-first, interoperable, open-source, instantaneous settlement and both pull and push platform. UPI transactions rose by 7.7 per cent to 730 crore in the month of October.