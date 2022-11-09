NPCI announces BHIM app open-source license model2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:01 PM IST
The new system will allow the source code of the BHIM app to be licensed to regulated entities participating in the UPI ecosystem
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of the BHIM App open-source license model. Under the new model, the source code of the BHIM app will be licensed to regulated entities participating in the UPI ecosystem. Further, new features that get launched on BHIM App in the future, will also be extended to these entities for them to continue.