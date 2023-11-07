National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Tuesday announced the appointment of acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as its 'UPI Safety Ambassador' to strengthen safety awareness on digital payment platforms

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Tuesday announced the appointment of acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as its 'UPI Safety Ambassador' to strengthen safety awareness on digital payment platforms.

The NPCI move follows the ongoing discussions regarding the safety and security of digital payment platforms, particularly the United Payments Interface (UPI).

In a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), the NPCI announced the partnership with the acclaimed Bollywood actor. In the video, Tripathi tells about the several initiatives taken by NPCI's such as UPI, RuPay, and IMPS to make digital payments easy and secure. The Bollywood actor also tells about the reach of UPI payments which includes cities, towns, and villages located at the farthest corners of the country.

Tripathi also highlighted the importance of safety when using these platforms. He suggested the users not to fear as the digital payments are secure, but to ensure that they use the right app for the right person, and follow the instructions given in UPI Safety Shield.

The digital payments ecosystem in India has also grown significantly in recent years, driven by a combination of government initiatives, an increase in internet and smartphone usage, and the rise of e-commerce. The digital payment ecosystem is supported by private players who offer a range of digital payment services.

According to NIC, at the end of the calendar year 2022, UPI's total transaction value stood at ₹125.95 trillion, up 1.75 X year-on-year (YoY), as per the NPCI. The total UPI transaction value accounted for nearly 86% of India's GDP in FY22. In FY 2021-22, 8,840 crores of Digital Payment Transactions were achieved with 87.20% current and savings accounts seeded with Aadhaar number, 81.05% current and savings accounts seeded with mobile number. At the end of the calendar year 2023, UPI's total transaction volume stands at 83.75 billion.

Key UPI safety tips to follow: Do not share UPI PIN with anyone Always verify the UPI ID of the person before making a payment Entering UPI PIN means money getting deducted from your account. Scanning QR is for making a payment, not for receiving money Enter UPI PIN on UPI PIN page only Check SMS when money is deducted Strictly follow the key UPI Safety Shield Tips

Furthermore, for any transaction-related issues, users should utilize the help section within the UPI app. NPCI has a team of experts available 24x7 to assist users with any concerns or issues related to UPI transactions.

