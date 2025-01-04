Industry
NPCI moving to give netbanking a UPI-like makeover
Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 04 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The initiative, called ‘Netbanking 2.0’, is currently being piloted with 10 banks, including most large private and public sector banks, two mid-sized private banks and one small finance bank, according to these people.
Mumbai: You’re about to pay for a purchase on a popular e-commerce website from your mobile, but your bank doesn’t show up in the netbanking list. This stumbling block faced by many consumers may be fixed if a pilot rolled out by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last month works out.
