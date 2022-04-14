OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  NPCI permits WhatsApp to raise UPI user base to 100 million
Listen to this article

Retail payments umbrella entity National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said it has approved WhatsApp to add another 60 million users on unified payments interface (UPI), taking the total base to 100 million.

“With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its 100 million users," NPCI said in a statement. 

In November 2020, NPCI had allowed WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model. At that point, the Meta-owned messaging app was permitted to expand its UPI user base in a graded manner, beginning with a maximum registered user base of 20 million. A year after that, WhatsApp was allowed to double UPI users to 40 million. 

WhatsApp was running its UPI-based payment system, WhatsApp Pay in beta mode since 2018, with 1 million users. One of the biggest hurdles for the platform, continued to be Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data localisation norms for payment providers in the country, which the company had to comply with. In affidavit filed by RBI the Supreme Court in 2020, NPCI had told the central bank in June that it was satisfied with WhatsApp’s compliance with the regulator’s data storage rules and was good to go live on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company’s UPI payment service has lagged peers, clocking fewer transactions than was initially expected. To be sure, the payment service is still unavailable to a majority of its estimated user base of over 400 million in India. In March, WhatsApp processed 2.54 million transactions, worth 239.78 crore. While PhonePe has processed 2.5 billion transactions, Google Pay was used for 1.8 billion payment transactions, showed data from NPCI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout