NPCI permits WhatsApp to raise UPI user base to 100 million

WhatsApp was running its UPI-based payment system, WhatsApp Pay in beta mode since 2018, with 1 million users. One of the biggest hurdles for the platform, continued to be Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data localisation norms for payment providers in the country, which the company had to comply with. In affidavit filed by RBI the Supreme Court in 2020, NPCI had told the central bank in June that it was satisfied with WhatsApp’s compliance with the regulator’s data storage rules and was good to go live on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform.