The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that there has been “minimal disruption" to payments systems in India because of private sector bank Yes Bank’s collapse. The statement comes after many users and financial services said they had to face issues with UPI payments after the bank's collapse.

The organization responded to a query from Mint about the state and future of UPI transactions for customers who created their virtual payment addresses (VPAs) using Yes Bank’s @ybl and @yesbank handles. The NPCI said:

“India’s complete payment ecosystem has displayed the highest sense of Consumer First approach. NPCI has been a proponent of the Multi-Bank model, to ensure full resilience of the ecosystem. The last leg payment service providers also prefer to work with multiple parties to ensure the high availability of payment systems.

Where required, the payment providers identified alternative partner banks who quickly stepped in to address contingency requirements. The payment systems have had minimal disruption and the non-Yes Bank customers can make payments for all their daily requirements. In September 2017, NPCI advised large UPI payment app providers for a multi-bank approach. There are already few payment apps operating on the multi-bank model and some of them are in the final phases of migration. At NPCI, our constant endeavor is to work with the ecosystem to ensure easy, safe and instant payment experiences for consumers and merchants."

The bank’s collapse had led to failure in UPI transactions for many customers and the payments app PhonePe had to go down completely. The app came back up by the end of the day with a new partner bank.

Sources in the industry earlier told Mint that the NPCI had blocked Yes Bank’s UPI handles after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a moratorium on the bank. This made all UPI handles made with Yes Bank incoming. Essentially, if your VPA ends with @yesbank or @ybl, it wouldn’t work.

Since PhonePe came back up later that day, it’s presumable that the NPCI has, at least temporarily allowed the handles to operate. What’s unclear though is whether this will continue indefinitely or whether customers will have to transition to other banks eventually. The NPCI didn’t answer questions on the matter.