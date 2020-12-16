NPCI strengthens RuPay contactless with new features

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said that it has introduced RuPay Contactless (Offline) feature, which also provides reloadable wallets within RuPay Card, for day to day transit payments. NPCI has also introduced RuPay Contactless (Offline) feature for retail payments on pilot basis. These additional features will augment the overall transaction experience for the RuPay cardholders and revolutionize the overall card payment ecosystem.

This RuPay card comes with a reloadable wallet feature where customers can store money to ensure quick and seamless transactions without any irregularities even if they witness poor connectivity at the POS machines. The RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) offline wallet can be used to make ticket payments in transit including metros, bus tickets, cab fares etc enabling automatic quick cashless payments, thereby, reducing the wait time, traffic congestion and in turn the transit time. These transactions are faster than a regular card transaction, and works as a queue buster.

Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI said, “We are delighted to unveil the new RuPay Contactless (offline) feature which is aimed at transforming the transaction experience for customers by deploying enhanced NFC technology and innovative card payment solutions. We are confident that with the advent of the stellar RuPay contactless (offline) feature, the acceptance infrastructure for RuPay will increase exponentially and will result in the rapid on-boarding on both merchants and consumers in various geographies across the nation. With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers are set to witness an all new level of security, convenience and safety. We, at NPCI believe that the RuPay Contactless Offline feature will strengthen the digital payments ecosystem by furthering financial inclusion and help realise the dream of a less cash economy."

This facility would be a boost for merchants as it reduces physical payments time to “tap and go" mode and it’s easy acceptance infrastructure facilities smooth payments in areas of poor network coverage.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.

