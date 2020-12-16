NPCI strengthens RuPay contactless with new features

Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI said, “We are delighted to unveil the new RuPay Contactless (offline) feature which is aimed at transforming the transaction experience for customers by deploying enhanced NFC technology and innovative card payment solutions. We are confident that with the advent of the stellar RuPay contactless (offline) feature, the acceptance infrastructure for RuPay will increase exponentially and will result in the rapid on-boarding on both merchants and consumers in various geographies across the nation. With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers are set to witness an all new level of security, convenience and safety. We, at NPCI believe that the RuPay Contactless Offline feature will strengthen the digital payments ecosystem by furthering financial inclusion and help realise the dream of a less cash economy."