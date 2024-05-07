ICICI Bank launched a new facility for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers, enabling them to use their international mobile numbers to make instant UPI payments in India on May 6. This feature would be available through the bank's mobile app, iMobile Pay , and marks a significant shift from the previous requirement for NRIs to register an Indian mobile number for similar transactions.

Sidharatha Mishra, Head of Digital Channels and Partnerships at ICICI Bank, commented on the launch, “We are delighted to partner with NPCI to launch the UPI facility on international mobile numbers through iMobile Pay. With this facility, our NRI customers residing in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI. We are witnessing a positive response from our NRI customers who have started using this facility. With this initiative, we intend to leverage NPCI’s UPI Infrastructure to strengthen and transform the digital payments ecosystem globally," as quoted in an official release.

ICICI Bank utilises the global framework established by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), facilitating easy access to UPI services across 10 countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

NRI customers can now effortlessly conduct transactions by scanning any Indian QR code, sending funds to a UPI ID, or any Indian mobile number or bank account.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how NRIs can initiate UPI payments using the iMobile Pay app:

Log in to the iMobile Pay app.

Navigate to ‘UPI Payments’.

Verify your mobile number.

Go to Manage → My Profile.

Create a new UPI ID from the suggested options.

Select your account number and submit.

This facility allows NRIs to manage payments for their utility bills, merchant services, and e-commerce transactions directly with their international mobile number linked to their NRE/NRO accounts at ICICI Bank in India, according to an official statement from the bank.

