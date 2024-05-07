NRIs from 10 countries can now make UPI payments using ICICI Banks's iMobile Pay| Here's how to use it
ICICI Bank on May 6 announced that it has enabled payment convenience for NRIs to use their international mobile numbers for making instant UPI payments in India. NRIs can make payments using the iMobile Pay app from ten countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, and Australia.
