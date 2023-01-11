NRIs from 10 countries can use UPI with domestic accounts, int’l phone numbers

According to Manan Dixit, co-founder of FidyPay, a fintech API platform, one must consider how many Indians reside overseas, and the business opportunities it presents. “Even if chances existed for players like us, we were unable to engage in commercial activities. On the other hand, there are numerous opportunities for us to expand at this time, which will allow us to service a broader range of market sectors and garner greater attention," Dixit said.

